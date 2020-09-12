The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Movies

Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and Lakeith Stanfield Among All-Star, All-Black Cast for Netflix Western The Harder They Fall

irobinson
Ishena Robinson
Illustration for article titled Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and Lakeith Stanfield Among All-Star, All-Black Cast for Netflix Western iThe Harder They Fall/i
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images), Gregg DeGuire (Getty Images), Neilson Barnard (Getty Images), Presley Ann (Getty Images)

I’ve never been a big fan of Westerns, those films with characteristic tropes like shots of rolling tumbleweed, a saloon that becomes the scene of a brawl, and a bunch of white men riding around on horses and shooting people with long-barreled shotguns.

But the announcement of a new all-Black Western on Netflix, The Harder They Fall, that will feature a cast chock-full of some of the most exciting and talented Black actors working today is already fixing to change my mind.

From Deadline:

Zazie Beetz (Joker, Atlanta), Lakeith Stanfield (Knives Out, Sorry to Bother You), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods, The Good Fight) as well as Oscar and Emmy award-winning actress Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk, Watchmen) have signed on for The Harder They Fall, the all-Black western feature set at Netflix.

Danielle Deadwyler (Watchmen, Atlanta), Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class, StartUp), and RJ Cyler (White Boy Rick, Power Rangers) will also co-star.

Jonathan Majors, of Lovecraft Country and The Last Black Man in San Francisco, will star in the movie as Nat Love, an outlaw on a quest to seek revenge from the man who killed his parents—the man he is after will be played by the BAFTA Award winner Idris Elba.

The Harder They Fall will be directed by Jeymes Samuel, a Black British director and writer who worked on the soundtrack for 2013's The Great Gatsby movie with Jay-Z. Jigga himself is a producer of the upcoming all-Black western.

There’s no news yet on when The Harder They Fall will be hitting Netflix screens, but I will certainly be tuning in for all of its Black excellence.

Ishena Robinson

Writer, speaker, finesser, and a fly dresser. Jamaican-American currently chilling in Chicago.

