'I Wouldn’t Call It a Wardrobe Malfunction': Stylist Alleges What Happened at 2004 Super Bowl Performance Was Intentional

Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. Photo : Frank Micelotta ( Getty Images )

The stylist in charge of Janet Jackson’s looks during that infamous performance at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake is apparently shedding more insight into the events that led up to that day after years of silence.

Advertisement

According to Page Six, stylist Wayne Scot Lukas explained that the initial plan for Jackson’s outfit was to reveal a pearl G-string that was inspired by an episode of Sex & City. But according to Lukas, that wasn’t going to be enough to top Timberlake’s ex Brittany Spears’ scandalous MTV Video Music Awards kiss with Madonna that happened months prior. So the plans changed.

Lukas told Page Six that Justin “insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal. Janet was going to be in a [Rochas] dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” adding: “The outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.” (I don’t know if I would personally categorize getting a part of my body exposed on national TV as ‘magic,’ but maybe that’s just me.)

He added, “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.”

*Pretends to be shocked*

While this news may come as a surprise to some folks, I doubt Janet will be losing sleep over it any time soon. After all her chart-topping album Control just turned 35 back in February and we hear there’s an entire Lifetime docuseries headed our way that will explore intimate moments in both her personal and professional life. Keep being booked and busy Janet, we’re always rooting for you.