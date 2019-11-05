I Went To The Dress Rehearsal of The Little Mermaid Live! and Became Part of Its World

If I told Tiny Tonja that she’d be stepping onto the Walt Disney Studios lot so that she could watch a live performance of The Little Mermaid, she’d squee with absolute delight.

That’s right, I was invited by the power of Disney magic (or their publicity team, same difference) to catch a dress rehearsal of The Little Mermaid Live!



The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! stars Auli’i Cravalho (Ariel), Graham Phillips (Prince Eric), Shaggy (Sebastian), Queen Latifah (Ursula), John Stamos (Chef Louis) and Amber Riley as Emcee. Plus, there is a special appearance by Ariel’s original voice, Jodi Benson. As ABC describes, the show will “take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.”



Of course, I’m not going to ruin anything with spoiler-y details, but let’s just say my experience was filled with bubbles, an interactive audience, stunning set design, improvised laughs, exquisite costumes, charismatic talent, impressive aerial choreography and lots and lots of sea creatures.



The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! Photo : Courtesy of ABC

The Little Mermaid Live! airs tonight (Tuesday) at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

