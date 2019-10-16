'I Was Always a Sex Addict': A$AP Rocky Makes Shocking Revelation on Untold Stories of Hip-Hop

As the title suggests, Angie Martinez has promised to uncover the Untold Stories of Hip-Hop with her new We TV series, and if a preview clip from its next episode is any indication, The Voice of New York is about to over-deliver.

In an exclusive preview clip provided to TMZ, Sweden’s least favorite rapper A$AP Rocky makes a shocking revelation:



Advertisement

“I was always a sex addict,” he admits.



And with Pandora’s Box cracked open, he then details when his sexual explorations began.



“Like probably junior high,” he says to a flabbergasted Martinez. “Yeah, like I was horny! I didn’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet, but I literally just was horny.”



“But you used the words ‘sex addict,’” Martinez presses.



“I’ve been a sex addict for some time,” he says. “These are things people stay away from, they don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed by it.”



Advertisement

He adds, “I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking of.”



Well, alrighty then.

Advertisement

Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, made a similar confession last year during an interview with Esquire. When told that with his rockstar lifestyle he was living the dream, the 31-year-old rapper made it known that the life he leads is nothing new.



“But I was doing it when I was poor, though,” Rocky said. “My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old.”



Advertisement

( It should be noted, however, that a 13-year-old has absolutely no business whatsoever being involved in an orgy of any type.)

And of course, Rocky has made mention of his bedroom romps throughout various songs over the course of his career, though as Martinez mentioned, this would be the first time he’s ever referred to his apparent doings and screwings as an actual sex addiction.



Advertisement

An addiction of any type is nothing to play with, so hopefully Rocky is able to get the help he needs. But in the interim, his Untold Stories of Hip-Hop will give the internet plenty to talk about when they hit the airwaves Thursday on We TV.