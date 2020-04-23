I Wanna Dance With Somebody: Stella Meghie to Direct Whitney Houston Biopic Produced by Pat Houston

Stella Meghie, left, attends a screening of “The Weekend” during 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on May 03, 2019 in New York City. ; Whitney Houston speaks during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Astrid Stawiarz ( Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival ) , Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

It looks like an authorized feature biopic is coming together for the late Whitney Houston.

According to Deadline, Stella Meghie (The Weekend, The Photograph) is currently in negotiations to direct the film titled, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Deadline also noted that Meghie “is a huge fan of Houston and chased this job hard.”



The upcoming biopic is described by producers as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. While being very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”



Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes, Bohemian Rhapsody) will pen the script as well as serve as producer. Joining the producer lineup will be Pat Houston on behalf of The Whitney Houston Estate, Primary Wave and Clive Davis.



“The Estate of Whitney Houston is more than elated to be involved with a group of people that are as passionate about Whitney’s life story as we are,” Pat said in a statement on behalf of the Houston Estate. “Whitney’s legacy deserves only the best that can be given. I stand with the hearts of these partners being the chosen ones to produce a film that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her, giving you a reason to continue to celebrate The Voice that we all fell in love with and will cherish forever!”



Meghie recently added commentary to the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface battle on Monday evening, aptly tweeting, “It’s only right to end on Whitney.” Little did we know that this tweet was layered.

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis noted in a statement. “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing”.



Twitter reacted to the news and though many were happy for Meghie’s new high-profile gig, there was some criticism in regard to the choice of a white male screenwriter.

Of course, the next big news will be—who will land the role of the iconic songstress? Whether it is a well-known actress or an undiscovered talent, all eyes will certainly be on her.

