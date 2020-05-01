I Think You Better Call Tyrone to Cook Some Griiiiits Because the 1st Female Verzuz Is Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott

(L-R): Erykah Badu performs onstage at Black Girls Rock 2019 on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. ; Jill Scott performs onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images for BET ) , Paras Griffin ( Getty Images for BET )

Oh it’s on! And on...

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have announced their next Verzuz Instagram battle and this time, they’re trying something new. The next artists who will go head-to-head are Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.

This will mark the first time female artists have participated in the popular battle and the event will be in partnership with woman empowerment event company Femme It Forward.

Now, we’ve said this before but part of the allure of the IG battles is to hear the artists engage in commentary. This battle, however, may cause a bit of hesitation as both ladies have received criticism for their previous comments about R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. So, best scenario is that the convo sticks to music and behind-the-scenes stories, I’d imagine.

As for what will go down, the possibilities are endless. Will Jill try to fellate her condenser mic as a wild card? Will Erykah debut an impromptu performance, reliving her iconic “Tyrone” moment? Will Jill cook a pot of griiiiiiiiits during the battle? Will Erykah light some of her Badussy incense in the background, in an attempt to rival Babyface’s candles and Grammys?

I guess we’ll see on May 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

So... who y’all got to win the battle?