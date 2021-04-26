I Think It May Be Time for Tyrese to Throw in the Tile

Tyrese Gibson attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo : Dia Dipasupil for BET ( Getty Images )

OK, first things first—let me just say that I like Tyrese.

I do, I really do.

“Sweet Lady” and “Stay” are my jams, he and Ludacris literally make up some of the best moments in the Fast & Furious franchise and I firmly believe that if he could get together whatever he needs to get together—TGT could make a nice comeback. After all, who doesn’t love some beggin’ ass, cryin’ ass, R&B music?

Advertisement

But if I’m honest—if we’re all honest: it might be time for Tyrese to throw in the tile.

Now I know what y’all are thinking. “Wow, how dare you say that this grown man needs to stop singing and acting. You’re taking food out that man’s mouth.”

Well you can hold your horses there because that’s not at all what I’m suggesting. What I’m suggesting is that Tyrese throw in the tile—that is, to quit with the shenanigans that always seem to make him trend in a wildly uncomfortable and always confusing way on social media.

Case in point, Sunday night.

You see, while the Oscars were going, Mr. Gibson hosted a watch party at his house with Jamie Foxx and a whole host of other folks in attendance. The gang celebrated with Foxx as the award for Animated Feature Film and Original Score was given to Soul. But it was what he did shortly after that had folks rightfully in a tizzy.

For reasons unbeknownst to pretty much all of us, a video posted by a w oman who appears to be Gibson’s intimate partner made its way to social media and appeared to show him helping to groom her, well, intimately. As expected, Black Twitter was in shock at the bizarre video but let’s face it—this is practically normal ‘Tyrese on a Sunday night’ behavior at this point. I mean, the man has an entire Transformer in his backyard just posted up like it’s some elaborate water display and regularly uses the comment section at Verzuz battles to share private reflections that arguably should only be reserved for his therapist. But if I’m keeping it a buck, this was a lot. Even for Tyrese.

Advertisement

I don’t know what kind of out-of-pocket purple Kool-Aid he’s been drinking but I think this has to be the last sip. We can’t keep being subjected to these kinds of things anymore. Something’s gotta give. Life is already wild as it is.

What more do you want from us, Tyrese?