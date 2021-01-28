'I Technically Should Be Dead': Black Trans Women Discuss Targeted Violence in Peace of Mind With Taraji Exclusive Clip

Memphis, left, Nova and Naki in Peace of Mind With Taraji Episode 8.1: “Why Are Our Black Transgender Women Dying So Young?” Screenshot : Courtesy of Facebook Watch

Taraji P. Henson and her co-host and best friend Tracie Jade are continuing to highlight mental health issues with their show, Peace of Mind With Taraji. In episode 8.1, they ask the pointed question: “Why Are Our Black Transgender Women Dying So Young?”

Per the episode description via the official press release sent to The Root:

76% of transgender homicide victims in the U.S. are Black. Taraji and Tracie try to make sense of this epidemic with the stories of 3 African American trans women on their struggles with depression, anxiety and suicide.

As reported by The Root on Transgender Day of Remembrance back in November, “2020 has been the most violent year for transgender people for five years, with 37 transgender or gender non-conforming people slain over the past 11 months.” That same month, actress-activist Laverne Cox was in the news after speaking about her experience with a transphobic attack.

As we continue to champion Black trans women, it’s important their stories and truths are not erased. In an exclusive clip sent to The Root, Taraji and Tracie sit down with three African American trans women, Memphis, Nova and Naki, to discuss their struggles with depression, anxiety and suicide.



As Nova points out in the clip, the average life span of a Black trans woman is 31 years old, mainly due to the murders and suicides.



“I technically should be dead, according to statistics,” Nova, explains, noting that it is mainly due to trans murders and suicides. “Can you believe that? People are literally just starting to figure out what they want and who they are at 31, you know?”

The “Why Are Our Black Transgender Women Dying So Young?” episode of Peace of Mind With Taraji airs Monday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. You can catch new episodes every Monday and Wednesday on Facebook Watch as well as Taraji’s Facebook page.