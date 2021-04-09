I May Destroy You, Disclosure and Chika Among Winners at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You (2020); Laverne Cox in Disclosure (2020); Chika performs during the Pandora LIVE Countdown to the GRAMMY Awards on March 11, 2021. Photo : HBO ( Getty Images ) , Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Pandora ( Getty Images ) , Screenshot : Netflix/YouTube ( Getty Images )

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards showed up and showed out on Thursday night. The host of the evening was none other than Niecy Nash, who not only looked fabulous in her glittery scarlet gown, but certainly brought the effervescent energy we all needed.

In an especially loving moment, Nash introduced a performance by her wife Jessica Betts, calling her “the best thing that ever happened” to her. Betts performed her song, “Catch Me.”

The cast of Glee also honored the late Naya Rivera with a special and heartfelt tribute to her character Santana Lopez, as this year marks the 10-year anniversary of the character’s coming out.

And now, let’s get to these Black-ass winners of the night!



During the ceremony, Sterling K. Brown presented the award for Outstanding Documentary to Disclosure, with intentional support for Black trans lives. “Friends, I’m so proud to stand with the LGBTQ community tonight, just as the LGBTQ community stands with Black and diverse communities. Black Lives Matter, Black Trans Lives Matter, and I know we’re going to keep spreading that message of unity and justice until every one of us is safe to live the lives we love,” Brown said during his presentation.



“We are looking for people to move beyond acceptance to radical acceptance, to radical self-love,” Laverne Cox said in her acceptance speech, accompanied by the documentary’s director, Sam Feder. “To the trans youth watching right now, we want you to know that you’re anointed, that despite all of the attacks that might be happening against you, you are divine. You deserve to be. You are here for a reason. You must survive to fulfill that divine purpose. I love you!”



It was lovely to see I May Destroy You get some award season love, as the acclaimed series won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Rapper Chika won Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist (Industry Games). You can view their (and everyone else’s) acceptance speeches here.



Congrats to the winners! The complete list of winners at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are below:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Happiest Season (Hulu/TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: Disclosure (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Drama Series: Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Outstanding TV Movie: Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: I May Destroy You (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program: We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: First Day (Hulu) and She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist: Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: CHIKA, Industry Games (Warner Records)

Outstanding Video Game [TIE]: Tell Me Why (DONTNOD Entertainment & Xbox Game Studios) and

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog & Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book: Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

Outstanding Print Article: “20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: People

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors’” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Complex World (Complex News)

Outstanding Blog: TransGriot

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Windy City Times

Special Recognition: After Forever (Amazon)

Special Recognition: Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast

Special Recognition: Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

Special Recognition: Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

Special Recognition: Out (Pixar/Disney+)

Special Recognition: Razor Tongue (YouTube)

Special Recognition: “The Son” Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Veneno (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: “Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia: “Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”