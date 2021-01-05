'I’m a Very Sexual Person, but Not Around My Child': Cardi B Claps Back at Criticism of Her Refusal to Let Her Daughter Listen to 'WAP'

Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo : Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Images )

In today’s installment of wild-ass pop culture moments, folks online are ganging up on Cardi B for—get this—not letting her two-year-old daughter Kulture listen to her spicy sex-positive smash hit ‘WAP.’

Yup, that’s right. People online are actually upset that the Invasion of Privacy rapper refuses to let her toddler twerk and twirl to a song about moist genitalia and I, for one, am completely confused.

According to Billboard, Cardi was rapping along to her song in a separate room when out came little Kulture be-bopping around the corner and into the room. Cardi hilariously stops the song, exclaiming “No, no, no, no, no’’ and takes a sip of wine until Kulture is out of sight. Peep the Mommy moment for yourself below.

As expected, the clip went viral. But in an unexpected twist, the reaction online was quite the opposite of what it should have been. One user who was particularly ticked off commented in a tweet: “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label [you’re] with. DISGUSTING.”

Umm, OK. I don’t know when Cardi actually said that, but go off. The “Bodak Yellow” star obviously had enough and responded to the user, saying:

“Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not Jojo Siwa ! I don’t make music for kids. I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen [to] or see...I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.” She added: “There’s moms who are strippers. Pop pussy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop making this a debate. [It’s] pretty much common sense.”

Now that’s how you clear a hater! I don’t know when we started putting the responsibility of parenting onto entertainers but folks have really got to stop. Any other time Cardi B is being Cardi B, it’s always “think about the children, you’re not being a good role model.” But the one time Cardi actually stops and thinks about the kids, folks are mad? Someone, anyone, please make it make sense. I don’t know who needs to hear this but ‘WAP’ is not a kid’s bop. It never was nor will it ever be. And if you can’t discern that, that’s between you and your child. Not Cardi, not Megan Thee Stallion, and not any other female or male rapper who makes music for adults about adult things. Because let’s be clear: despite male rappers talking shit about women and sex for decades, for whatever reason (read: misogynistic reasons) this energy, much like the expectations of parenting in general, seems to be primarily reserved for women.

How interesting.

So until y’all can keep that same energy for both parties, you and your weirdly annoying personal pique can go somewhere else.