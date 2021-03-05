I Know That’s Right: E! to Kick Off Season 2 of True Hollywood Story With 'Up' Rapper Cardi B

Cardi B attends the Swisher Sweets Awards on April 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo : JB Lacroix ( Getty Images )

It looks like things are continuing to go up for Cardi B these days.



In addition to holding the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100, Billboard has announced that the “I Like It Like That” rapper will be kicking off season two of E!’s popular True Hollywood Story docuseries. Episode one will take a look at Cardi’s rise to fame, from her days performing at strip clubs to her skyrocketing popularity through Love & Hip-Hop: New York and social media, to her chart-topping musical success. It will also include interviews from Mona Scott-Young, music video director Picture Perfect, and Maino. More details on the rest of season via Billboard:

The rest of the second season’s episodes will focus on the tragic deaths of Selena and Christina Grimmie at the hands of those obsessed with them (“Death of Innocence” will air March 29); the sisterhood bond that withstands the celebrity spotlight between Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, and Miley and Noah Cyrus (“Star Sisters” will air on April 10); trail-blazing billionaires like Jay-Z (“Billionaires: Fierce, Fearless & Filthy Rich” will premiere this summer); and Hollywood’s most talked-about and mysterious cases including Whitney Houston’s death (“Hollywood Mysteries” will premiere in the fall). Selena’s husband Chris Perez and Grimmie’s brother Marcus will share intimate stories during the “Death of Innocence” special.

Cardi recently sat down with Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine, where she reflected on her pre-fame days, finding community through her fanbase, and so much more.

“I had a manager, and every time we would be in the car driving to bookings and shit, I always used to remix songs and he’d be like, ‘Yo, you’re really quick and witty. You be having these bars.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ He was like, ‘I produced some songs before for Lil’ Kim. Why don’t you try doing music?’ And I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t want to waste my time. I just want to make fucking money.’ And he’s like, “But this might make you money.’ He kept telling me, ‘You need to think bigger.’ And that’s exactly what we did. We went to the studio, I did a song called ‘Stripper Hoe,’ and after a while, my goals started changing. Not only did I want to make money, but I wanted to be on the radio. In the strip club, I didn’t want people to just clap for me. I wanted them to sing my shit.”

Speaking on the special connection she has with her fans, Cardi explained:

“Last year, because I hadn’t put out music for a long time, social media was saying, ‘She’s over. I told you she was only going to last this and that amount. She’s so mediocre.’ So I used to ask some of my fans, ‘You think it’s really over for me?’ They gave me encouragement, like, ‘I don’t think you really understand who you are.’ I get a lot of hate on social media, so if I feel the pressure, I know my fans feel the pressure of constantly defending my ass. I feel a close connection to them because my team doesn’t always know what’s going on, my husband doesn’t really understand social media, but my fans understand. That’s their world.”

Season two of E! True Hollywood Story premieres Monday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET.