'I Honestly Feel Like God Told Me to Sit Down': Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video as He Recovers From Near-Fatal Car Crash

For the first time, Kevin Hart is opening up about what he’s been through since suffering injuries from a recent car crash.

“Basically, you realize that you’re not in control,” Hart began in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “You may think you’re in control, but you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it could all be over, man.”

In the video, Hart shared snippets of his physical therapy journey as he recovers from his major spinal injuries, along with footage of his wife, Eniko Parrish Hart and children.



As Page Six reports:



In the Sept. 1 crash, Jared Black was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Los Angeles when he accelerated into a turn on Mulholland Highway and lost control of the car, the California Highway Patrol said. The car slid down an embankment and slammed into a tree, authorities said. Hart was a passenger in the car along with Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, police said. Hart and Black suffered serious back injuries, while Broxterman had minor injuries.

Hart was released from the hospital less than two weeks after the crash, Today reports. Hart also showed footage from one of his doctor’s appointments, where the doctor informed him it’ll take about a year to fully recover from his injuries.



“When God talks, you got to listen,” the 40-year-old actor-comedian noted. “In this case, I honestly feel like God told me to sit down. You know, you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see.”



Many celebrities took to the comment section to offer encouraging words to Hart, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cedric The Entertainer and Jamie Foxx. Along with imploring everyone not to take life for granted, Hart thanked the people in his life who stood by him, including his fans.



“I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020,” Hart concluded.

