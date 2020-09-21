‘I Have Shed Not One Tear:’ Cardi B Says Cheating Wasn’t the Reason She Filed for Divorce From Offset

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Cardi B has come a long way since warning a certain someone to “Be Careful” with her love.

Advertisement

In an Instagram Live video on Friday, the Bronx-born Billboard chart-topper addressed why she and Offset decided to end their three-year marriage, thanking her fans for their messages of support but assuring them that she was okay.



“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” she said. “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”



Advertisement

Her supporters and detractors undoubtedly remember the couple’s very public breakup in 2018, which featured a very cringey public campaign from Offset, who at one point begged Cardi to take him back during her headline show at California’s Rolling Loud Festival.



But this isn’t a repeat of the couple’s 2018 split, Cardi says.



“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” Cardi said in her IG video, refuting rumors that Offset has a baby on the way.



“That’s a whole fucking complete lie,” said the “WAP” rapper. “No, that’s bullshit.



“I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” Cardi continued. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be...you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.

Advertisement

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do fucking grow apart,” she added. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

Cardi has alluded to struggles with Offset in the past that didn’t center on fidelity. Back in 2018, she divulged that she and the Migos rapper, who she began dating in early 2017, “had been trying to work things out...for a hot minute now.” In the same breath, Cardi added that she considered her and Offset “really good friends” and “really good business partners.”

Advertisement

Cardi is seeking an amicable split from Offset, with whom she has a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. She filed for divorce in Fulton County, Ga. on Sep. 14, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken” and adding that there were “no prospects for a reconciliation,” reports E! Online. She is asking for legal and primary physical custody of their daughter, as well as child support.