I Got a Story to Tell: Netflix to Air New Documentary on the Life of Legendary Rapper Biggie Smalls

To all the ladies in the place with style and grace—and everyone else without it: Netflix has announced a new upcoming documentary covering the life of legendary rapper and influential hip-hop icon Biggie Smalls, titled I Got a Story to Tell.

According to a press release sent to The Root, the documentary is set to feature rare footage that follows the beginning of Smalls’ career and his eventual rise to stardom. It will also highlight his life as the son of a Jamaican immigrant in Brooklyn, his tight ties to his neighborhood and the influence it had on his come-up, and the groundbreaking rap style he created that set the stage for one of the quickest rises in hip-hop history. I Got a Story to Tell will also feature interviews from those who knew Biggie best, including: Diddy, Faith Evans, Lil Cease, Fab 5 Freddy, his mother Voletta Wallace, his grandmother Gwendolyn Wallace, his uncle Dave Wallace, his manager Mark Pitts, Mister Cee, and childhood friends Damion “D Roc” Butler, Suif “C Gutta” Jackson, Hubert Sam, and Easy Mo Bee.

The documentary is directed by Emmett Malloy with David Koh, Wayne Barrow, William Green, Aaron L. Ginsburg, Terry Leopard, and Daniel Pappa producing. Stanley Buchthal, Emmet Malloy, Brendan Malloy, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, and Sean Combs have all been tapped to executive produce as well. The documentary’s official synopsis via press release:

In the wake of the Notorious B.I.G.’s landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got A Story To Tell is an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years. Directed by Emmett Malloy, this intimate documentary features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew.

I Got a Story to Tell premieres Monday, March 1 only on Netflix. And if you don’t know, now you know.