‘I Got a Good Night’s Sleep’: Sheryl Underwood Reflects on Exchange With Sharon Osbourne

Sheryl Underwood attends The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Jason Kempin ( Getty Images )

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood, who recently found herself on the receiving end of fellow co-host Sharon Osbourne’s ill-directed outburst concerning Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle, is finally speaking out.

HuffPost reports that the before the show was put on an extended hiatus, Sheryl hopped on her podcast, The World According to Sheryl, to discuss her feelings in regards to last Wednesday’s incredulous incident.

“I got a good night’s sleep. I slept well because I didn’t do anything to anybody. And I was a good friend, no matter what came toward me, I was a good friend.” She later added, “The vibe for me was, this was already forgiven and over as soon as it was said. As soon as the yelling and the screaming happened, it was already forgiven and over. I don’t know what’s in Sharon’s heart, I don’t know what she’s feeling. The only feelings I can control are my own.”

Osbourne claims to have apologized to Sheryl while specifically highlighting to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier that Underwood unfortunately “hasn’t gotten back” to her yet. It should also be noted, however, that in that same interview, Osbourne also expressed she felt blindsided and “set up” by the entire conversation. (Whaa, whaa, whaa, white tears. Please. Give me a break, will you?)

Since I really couldn’t care less about Sharon and her apparent history of foolery and buffoonery on this show—I want to be sure to commend Sheryl for being so quick to sprinkle sentiments of forgiveness. I’m not saying I wouldn’t forgive (eventually), but I’ve always found it interesting that whenever someone—particularly a Black person—is slighted, there always seems to be pressure to quickly come out and extend an olive branch. There’s hardly ever any space afforded to Black folks to actually be pissed off, hella sad, or just express any sort of emotion outside of understanding when an offense has been enacted against them—especially when that offense is done by a white person.

I would question why that is, but I think we all know the answer to that.