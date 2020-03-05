'Houston We Have a Problem': J. Prince Defends 1501 Label, Claims Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Being Controlled’

RAP-A-LOT RECORDS owner J.Prince attends 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors on June 3, 2010 in New York, New York. Photo : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images )

It seems like everyone has something to say about the ongoing lawsuit involving Megan Thee Stallion and her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Of course, we’re here to report on all the parties involved.

Enter Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince. According to court documents obtained by Complex, the lawsuit details J. Prince’s close relationship with 1501 CEO Carl Crawford and claims J. Prince was “notorious in the music business for threats and intimidation towards artists and others.” Lil Ju, the producer behind Meg’s hit single, “Big Ole Freak,” further claimed that Crawford used J. Prince’s influence to intimidate him so that he could provide beats to 1501.



Advertisement

In a lengthy caption that spanned across two separate Instagram posts with the exact same picture of himself with Crawford (a few days after 1501’s Instagram account posted the same pic), J. Prince spoke his piece regarding the claims against him.



“Houston we have a problem Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace [Iyer] decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone [sic] get this shit straight,” J. Prince began.

“For the record we have no problem with negotiating with Megan but we do have a problem with dictators,” he continued. “I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell.”



Advertisement

“Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me... I understand how lawyers brainwash artist [sic] to milk them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win,” he added. “Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction. Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% profit share is a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album,” he said, before noting that Meg and her late mom “negotiated a good deal.”



J. Prince concluded that he has tried to reach out to Megan and her team to discuss “further negotiations,” but it didn’t happen, alleging that Meg is “being controlled by the very people who started this shit.”



Advertisement

Meanwhile, Meg is seemingly unbothered on her social media and returning to regularly scheduled hot girl shit by promoting the release of her upcoming project, Suga, which is set to be released on Friday. According to TMZ, 1501 requested to dissolve the temporary restraining order against them, but the motion was denied by a judge on Thursday morning, thus Meg is still able to release her music on Friday as planned.

Advertisement

Additionally, she followed up with an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, noting that she was pleased with the judge’s decision, starting off the caption with, “facts are facts and the facts are public!”



“I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am no one’s property,” she added.

Advertisement

The Root has reached out to Roc Nation representatives regarding J. Prince’s claims.

