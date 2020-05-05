Houston, Stand Up! Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé to Be Honored With Commemorative Days in the City

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Jason Merritt ( Getty Images )

Not only did the “Savage (Remix)” stop time and space when it essentially dropped out of thin air last week, the Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé track also aimed to raise funds for those who are in need of assistance due to the effects of COVID-19. Per Click2Houston, proceeds earned from the sale of the song will be given directly to Bread of Life Houston, a nonprofit disaster relief organization that aims to “sustain, equip and transform those in poverty and the low to moderate-income communities with compassion and dignity.”



After catching wind of the Houston musicians’ philanthropic work through song, the city’s mayor Sylvester Turner felt it was right to honor them with a magnificent reward.



“Because of both [artists’] contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down H-Town, & for helping us remain Houston Strong, our city will present both artists with their own respective days,” Mayor Turner tweeted. “It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality. #HoustonStrong.” He went on to thank his daughter for bringing the song and its philanthropic connection to his attention.

Currently, the original version is No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making “Savage” Megan’s first Top 10 hit.

The rapper, who is also partnering with CashApp to send money to fans in need, showed her excitement about the news of her honor on Instagram. In the caption of Mayor Turner’s announcement, “Houston Hotties we’re getting a dayyyy. Beyoncé and I decided to give all artist proceeds to “bread of life” and give back to our home town Houston Texas! So make sure y’all stream for a good cause!!!”

Ain’t nothin’ but a word. Alexa, play “Savage (Remix).”