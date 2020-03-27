Houston Rap Legend Scarface Tests Positive for the Coronavirus: 'You Don't Want to Play With This'

Photo : Stephen Lovekin ( Getty Images )

Throughout the course of his 30-plus year career, Houston O.G., Scarface has established himself as a man who’s not to be played with. But if this ongoing pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that even those we’ve thought to be invincible are susceptible to the very real threat of COVID-19.

On Thursday, during a YouTube interview with his Geto Boys bandmate Willie D, the “Smile” rapper revealed that after nearly a month of treatment, he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

“You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will,” he said. “It’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro.”

After sharing some graphic details of how the virus has wreaked havoc on his immune system, he discussed how it then attempted to destroy him from within.

“It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed,” he explained. “Three or four days after that they tell me I can’t move, I’m quarantined. [...] I gotta wait until this subsides so I can see what’s going on with my kidneys now.”



Scarface, who’s asthmatic, also issued a warning to the audience while noting that he contracted the virus despite primarily staying at home to himself.



“People out there thinking this shit is a game, you don’t want to play with this,” he warned. “I don’t see how nobody can even wanna play them games.”

In recent years, Scarface, born Brad Jordan, has fallen back from the music scene and instead poured himself into politics. He recently ran for Houston City Council, but lost the District D election in a runoff.

Another Houston rap vet, Slim Thug, tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.



“As careful as I’ve been, self-quarantining, staying home [...] Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying. [...] It’s real out here.”

We wish Scarface a speedy recovery and for those interested, you can watch his candid interview in its entirety below.