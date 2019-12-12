Hot Girl Small Screen: Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Role in Season 3 of Good Girls

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch on December 07, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

Real good girl shit—Megan Thee Stallion is coming to your television screens!

The 24-year-old rapping sensation will be joining the suburban crime mavens on NBC’s Good Girls. She confirmed the news via Instagram on Wednesday.



“NBC done let me come on and be on Good Girls. And y’all just need to tune in and get ready for me!” Meg exclaimed from her trailer on set.

If you’re not up on Good Girls yet, I (and NBC) have a handy-dandy synopsis for you:



When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From Executive Producer Jenna Bans (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, The Family) comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little Thelma & Louise with a bit of Breaking Bad. The cast includes Christina Hendricks (Mad Men, Another Period), Retta (Parks and Recreation, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce), Mae Whitman (Parenthood, Arrested Development), Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly), Manny Montana (Graceland), Lidya Jewett (Hidden Figures), Isaiah Stannard (Brad’s Status) and Matthew Lillard (Twin Peaks, Bosch).

As for the type of role Meg can play, the possibilities are endless. Maybe she can smuggle some drugs in her butt and distract law enforcement with her iconic twerking skills?

Crime Time with Beth, Ruby and Annie / Good Girls (YouTube)

And, of course, we need some epic interaction between Meg and Retta. Pure comedy.



Season 3 of Good Girls premieres Feb. 16, 2020 on NBC.

