Honoring a Forever Ruff Ryder: Here's How to Watch DMX's Public Memorial Service

DMX performs onstage with DJ Snake during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) on April 17, 2015. Photo : Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella ( Getty Images )

This weekend, fans of the late Earl “DMX” Simmons will have our own Ruff Ryders’ role—to honor the life and legacy of a hip-hop great.

Recently, the family of DMX announced that the beloved entertainer’s public memorial service would be held on April 24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with more details to follow. According to Billboard’s report on Wednesday, there will be a pair of ceremonies planned to honor DMX, who died at the age of 50 on April 9, after suffering a heart attack.



BET will be hosting a TV special honoring the late rapper-actor called “BET Remembers DMX,” which will include live and exclusive coverage of his homegoing celebration to be held Sunday, April 25. The “BET Remembers DMX” special will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on BET and the network’s YouTube page. According to the official press release sent to The Root, BET will air “special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor.”



“DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations. The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX’s family during this difficult time,” Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in a statement.



DMX’s representatives have confirmed “attendance to both the ‘Celebration’ memorial and the ‘Homegoing’ event will be restricted to close friends and family due to New York State health and safety guidelines. Currently, the state’s indoor arenas such as the Barclays Center are capped at a 10% capacity, per COVIDSafe protocols.”



Fans will also be able to live-stream the “Celebration of Life” public memorial ceremony held at Barclays on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. ET on DMX’s official YouTube page below:

