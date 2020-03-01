Holy Shit: Beyoncé Mass at Spelman College Causes Ticket Frenzy

Stay Prayed Up: Free tickets for Beyoncé Mass at Spelman College are in high demand. Photo : Christopher Polk ( Getty Images )

There are no known plans for Queen Bey to show up to the religious service in her whole-y name but the tickets are the hottest ticket in town.

Beyoncé Mass will descend on Hotlanta to kick off Women’s Herstory Month at Spelman College tomorrow and demand has reached a fevered pitch.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tickets were reserved quickly for the female-centric event taking place inside Sisters Chapel on the legendary HBCU’s campus.

An email went out to ticketholders via Eventbrite asking them to release their tickets if they won’t be able to attend the service, which will be held at 7 p.m. on March 2 in Atlanta.

“There is a substantial waitlist, and we would like to accommodate as many people as possible,” the message read.

It also asks that patrons arrive by 6:55 p.m. or else they may not get a seat.

Created and curated by the Rev. Yolanda Norton, the Beyoncé Mass uses offerings from the 24-time Grammy Award-winner’s discography to engaged in an empowering conversation about how issues of race and gender impact the lives, voices and bodies of black women.

“She’s a unique embodiment of black women’s struggles,” Norton told The New York Times.

The H. Eugene Farlough Chair of Black Church Studies and assistant professor of Hebrew Bible at San Francisco Theological Seminary taught a class entitled “Beyoncé and the Hebrew Bible,” which focused on how black women encountered Scripture and how they see themselves in sacred texts.

“Beyoncé Mass, as a Christian worship experience that is open to all, is not a ceremony deifying Beyoncé,” Norton commented in a press release provided by Spelman College. “Our hope is to glorify God, tell Black women’s stories, and give people healing space to see how they are included in the divine narrative.”

The inaugural Beyoncé Mass took place at San Francisco’s historic Grace Cathedral in April 2018, drawing roughly 1,000 people.

The Spelman event will be presented in partnership with Columbia Theological Seminary and the Presbytery of Greater Atlanta.