Holy Rolling Hee Haw: Lee Daniels Blends Gospel and Country Music for Upcoming Interracial Love Story

Lee Daniels Photo : Charles Sykes ( AP )

Empire creator Lee Daniels is teaming up with musician Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line for a new drama series with country music as its backdrop.

A new series titled Moss Landing has been announced to come from Disney’s 20th Century Fox TV and The Son creator Lee Shipman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The potential series, which both are set to produce, will take place in a small Florida coastal town, and follows the love story of disgraced country star Marion James and Sky Miller, who is an African-American gospel and soul singer.

Mysteries will unravel from the couple’s troubled pasts and follow them through the highs and lows of rebuilding their lives and the love that binds them together—all set to genre-blending musical numbers.

Moss Landing is the second ABC project from the Monster’s Ball producer; there’s also a comedy, titled Cupcake Men, about brothers (two ex-NFL players) who run a cupcake shop together.

Announced in October, that series was inspired by the real-life story of former Tennessee Titans players Brian Orakpo and Michael Griffin who, along with their childhood friend Bryan Hynson, opened a cupcake shop in Austin, TX.

Advertisement

Ex-NFL champ and current Good Morning America host Michael Strahan will co-produce, Variety reported.

It was also reported that Daniels and former Star showrunner Karin Gist are developing Our Kind Of People, a drama inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 tome Our Kind Of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.