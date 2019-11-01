Hey, Wig! The Photograph Trailer Debuts—and We Can’t Take Our Eyes off of Issa Rae’s Hair

Ahh, black love...that deep, dark and magical force the luckiest among us experience, but is too rarely shown on film. No wonder that we’re eagerly anticipating The Photograph, the romantic drama starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, dropping into our hearts on—you guessed it—Valentine’s Day, 2020.



Will it take the place of the Love Jones sequel black Gen X-ers have been waiting on for two decades? Or is it more like a blackity-black version of The Notebook? We don’t know (and are guessing it’s its own thing), but from the looks of the trailer, the Stella Meghie-written and directed vehicle features two gorgeous leads, era shifts, concurrent intergenerational love stories, great lighting (you know we’ve got to be lit right), Insecure co-star Y’lan Noel and Get Out co-star Lil’ Rel Howery, and...

...a long, relaxed wig for Issa?

Okay, we’re actually still debating amongst ourselves whether we’re looking at a wig (and what type) or clip-ins, but seeing one of the most famous naturalistas in the game with a silk press was a bit jarring. In fact, we had to watch the trailer a few times because we kept getting distracted by all those flowing auburn tresses. (Sidebar: is this what we should also expect to see on Halle Bailey’s head for The Little Mermaid?) We’ll hopefully get some intel on that styling choice from Issa’s longtime hairstylist, Felicia Leatherwood. But until then, let’s just sit back and enjoy a taste of black love.