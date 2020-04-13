Here's What Happened During Diddy's Instagram Dance-a-Thon

Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Diddy (or Puff Daddy, if you’re a traditionalist) is working to raise money to support healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to get others involved, the music mogul held a dance-a-thon via Instagram Live on Sunday (April 12), and invited a bunch of famous faces to join in on the fun.



According to REVOLT, the network’s Media & TV Chairman raised $4 million through the dance-a-thon and donations are still being accepted through TeamLove.com or through Cash App to $DiddyDanceAThon. But if you didn’t tune in for the big event, here are some of the moments you may have missed.

On the dancing front, Ciara’s pregnant stomach surprised tf out of Diddy, who says he had no clue she was expecting another child. (“I be minding my own business!” he laughed.) A bun in the oven didn’t stop Cici from performing the dance to her song “Level Up” on the Live.



Rapper Megan Thee Stallion did the viral TikTok dance to her song “Savage” with Diddy’s girl gang, which includes his twin daughters with Kim Porter, D’Lila and Jessie.

LeBron James, with a glass of wine, got down with Diddy and his boys, Christian, Justin and stepson Quincy Brown. The basketball star tried to get his own sons Bronny and Bryce to come dance with him to no avail, noting that they’re “too cool for school.”



Drake got everyone to do the “Toosie Slide” instructional dance heard in his latest song of the same name. The Canadian artist, who said he’s using the quarantine to work on new music, also showed us his MJ-inspired crotch tug move, and life is a little better because of it.



A reunion between exes also took place, as Jennifer Lopez hopped on the dance-a-thon live stream to groove a little with her former flame. They danced along to “Suavamente” together.



However, there were some moments that weren’t entirely peaches and cream. Social media called out Diddy for a glaring double standard in which he allowed reality star Draya Michele to twerk to “Back Dat Azz Up,” but musician Lizzo (who is rarely sans twerk) was not able to since it was a “family-friendly” event.

“Y’all can’t even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said “Lol not shocking. It’s because fat black bodies are considered inappropriate. While lighter/white skin & thin bodies are seen as appropriate.”

Diddy doubled down on the controversy in a video shared to his Instagram story, stating that he only stopped Lizzo from twerking because the song they were dancing to (Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta’s “1 2 3") “had a lot of curses.” He’s right in that respect; however, we’re not sure how “you’s a fine motherfucker, won’t you back that ass up” is much better. This tea sure tastes good on a Monday morning.

“[Lizzo] is one of the best twerkers in the world,” Diddy said, “so let’s keep that clear.”

In what was perhaps the most important moment of the event, Diddy sat down with healthcare worker Khadijah Lyons, who detailed the importance of staying home regardless if you’re healthy. She also said that the virus does not discriminate based on age or race, noting that she’s seen a COVID-19 patient as young as 24, as well as black, brown and Asian patients.

“This is not the media trying to be dramatic, people are dying,” she said. “It’s just insane. I really want people, especially millennials...we have to realize why we’re doing this. It’s imperative that we follow these recommendations.”

We hope everyone is staying safe.

