Here's a Separate Announcement That the 2020 Emmys Will Be Virtual, Even Though Nominees Found Out Immediately

An Emmy statue at the entrance to the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview in Los Angeles, California on September 12, 2019. Photo : Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The biggest night in television will happen on the internet!

It’s official—the 72nd Primetime Emmys will not be taking place in person in downtown Los Angeles and will instead be telecast virtually. According to Variety, ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter to the nominees on Tuesday, shortly after the nominations were announced.



“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” the letter read. “This year, it’s still going to be [the] TV industry’s biggest night out…but we’ll come to you!”



*record scratch* Wait, so you mean to tell me the nominees found out shortly after nominations were announced and instead of making the announcement then, the Television Academy decided to wait an entire day after? It’s Leo Season (shout out to my fellow Leos!) so, of course, these days will be filled with drama and intrigue! And this is television we’re talking about, so in the spirit of TNT’s slogan, “we know drama!”

“We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice,” the letter, signed by Kimmel and fellow executive producers Reggie Hudlin and Done+Dusted’s Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy, continues. “We’re going to make you look fabulous—we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on-screen” moments.’”



Every big awards show has a dress code, which is typically black tie/formal wear (and very strict!), but this year, we’re switching things up. Per the letter, the “informal theme” is, “come as you are, but make an effort!”



The 72nd Primetime Emmys will take place on Sept. 20, 2020.

