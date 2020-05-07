Here’s How You Can Score 3 Months of TIDAL’s Premium Subscription for Free While You’re Staying Home

TIDAL logo Screenshot : TIDAL ( YouTube )

Most of us may not know the privilege of fame or wealth, but there is a certain privilege in having a TIDAL subscription, especially if you’re a fan of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. When either of the two drops a project, TIDAL typically gets first dibs and subscribers happily indulge while the rest of us scramble to sign up for the free trial.

Ran out of emails to sign up for TIDAL’s free trial? Well, if you’re a T-Mobile customer, you’re in luck, homie.



As we adjust and adapt to our self-isolation life, we’re definitely consuming more content, and that includes music. So, TIDAL is partnering with T-Mobile to offer customers three free months of TIDAL Premium as part of the mobile provider’s T-Mobile Tuesdays, starting May 19. Plus, Jay-Z, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vert, Tinashe, Sech and more will be providing exclusively curated playlists through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.



Here are the deets, per T-Mobile’s press release:



With a TIDAL Premium membership, music lovers will get unlimited access to TIDAL’s diverse range of content, including over 60 million tracks across all genres, 250,000 music videos, artist-curated playlists, behind-the-scenes documentaries, live concert footage, original shows and more. TIDAL creates personalized playlists featuring music from favorite artists and inspires new music discovery. And with TIDAL, T-Mobile customers can enjoy curated video mixes streamed to their device o’choice. Plus, Un-carrier customers are the only ones with access to curated playlists from artists including JAY-Z, H.E.R. (special Girls with Guitars playlist), Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vert, Tinashe, Sech and more on May 19th! To jam out to these exclusive playlists, just head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Tuesday, May 19. To score three months of free TIDAL Premium (saving customers almost $30), T-Mobile customers can head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to save the offer anytime between May 19 and May 27 and redeem it by June 2. After three months, subscription will automatically renew for $9.99+ a month unless you cancel before the end of the three-month trial.

T-Mobile is also offering other entertainment perks as part of its Tuesday promo, such as the ability to rent a standard definition for $2 on FandangoNOW.com, starting May 12.



For more information on this special offer and other T-Mobile Tuesday’s deals, head to t-mobile.com.

