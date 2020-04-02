Her Gloves Fit: O.J. Simpson Believes Tiger King Star Killed Her Husband

Photo : Jason Bean / POOL / AFP ( Getty Images )

With everything from polygamy to forced boob jobs and black-and-white-music videos, it’s no surprise that the internet can’t get enough of Netflix’s newest series, Tiger King. One of the show’s newest viewers is O.J. Simpson, who took to his Twitter page to discuss the surprise plot twist of one of the show’s stars.



The Juice uploaded a video to his account that he recorded after a few rounds on the golf course (because famous people do social distancing differently). He says he was advised to watch the series, and while he couldn’t believe his eyes, he couldn’t turn away either.

“Yesterday, I watched this show, and oh my God! Is America in this bad of shape?” he asks with a laugh. “White people, what is it with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone!”

Elsewhere in the clip, which has been viewed over 1 million times, O.J. mentions big cat activist and Joe Exotic’s biggest foe Carole Baskin, who is accused of killing her husband by feeding him to tigers in the show’s third episode. Simpson’s verdict? She did it.

“There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now…I’m just saying,” he says.

If you’re just emerging from a Rip Van Winkle-like 20-year slumber, the former NFL star was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman back in the mid-‘90s. His highly-publicized “trial of the century” was one of the most talked-about events of that decade, and while he was acquitted, many people are convinced he got away with murder.

The parallels between Carole Baskin and O.J. were enough to have his followers coming through with jokes. “In your expert opinion, did she do a good job getting away with it?” one Twitter user wrote, while another chimed in “O.J. knows all about spouses disappearing.”

Many others made comments about Simpson wearing a rubber glove, triggering the memory of him trying on a too-tight glove during his murder trial. Of course, he’s just wearing gloves this time around to avoid the spread of COVID-19...right?

