Television

Hella Resourceful: Insecure's Annual Block Party Will Be Held Virtually in Anticipation of Premiere

J'na Jefferson
Filed to:Insecure
Illustration for article titled Hella Resourceful: iInsecure/is Annual Block Party Will Be Held Virtually in Anticipation of Premiere

You can’t keep us down for long. The highly anticipated season four premiere of HBO’s Insecure airs on Sunday, April 12. In light of social distancing precautions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the series’ annual “Block Party” to gear fans up for the show’s premiere will be held virtually.

INSECURE’s block parties have been a core piece of our marketing campaign and they’ve grown exponentially with each season,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO in statement. “Given the current circumstances, we still wanted to bring together a collective virtual community to celebrate the return of a beloved show on HBO with the hope that we could provide an escape from reality to enjoy great music and good laughs.”

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, a four-part virtual block party will take place, and will feature the show’s stars (Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and more) participating in Q&As on Instagram Live, as well as an IG Live DJ set from Zaytoven, a Twitter watch party with the show’s cast, and so much more. After the show airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO, a musical performance from a special guest who is appearing on the show this season will occur.

Check out the full schedule of events.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Live Instagram Q&A with Issa and Crew

Watch via @IssaRae

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Live Instagram DJ Set with Zaytoven

Watch via @InsecureHBO

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Twitter Watch Party with Issa, Cast, and Essence

Tweet with @InsecureHBO, @IssaRae and @Essence

10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. PT

Live Instagram Performance with Surprise Musical Guest

Watch via @InsecureHBO

