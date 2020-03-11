'He Still Makes a Joke About It': Woman Slapped by DaBaby Doesn't Believe His Apology Was Sincere

DaBaby performs at the Hennessy All-Star Saturday Night with Nas, A$AP Ferg, & Da Baby on February 15, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo : Noel Vasquez ( Getty Images for Hennessey )

DaBaby has officially apologized, but the woman he slapped ain’t buying it.

In a video posted on TMZ, Tyronesha Laws says she doesn’t believe the 28-year-old rapper is truly sorry for his actions.

DaBaby’s Alleged Slapping Victim Rips His Apology as Insincere / TMZ (YouTube)

TMZ adds:



She says she’s embarrassed by everything that’s happened since that fateful moment, telling us it’s really “hateful.” She’s referring to DaBaby’s skit with Michael Blackson. The two reenacted the incident, clearly making light of it, but Tyronesha ain’t laughing. She says online trolls are making her life—and her daughter’s—a living hell. Tyronesha’s already lawyered up...and says she was diagnosed with a bruised cheekbone as a result of the vicious smack.

The aforementioned skit video was posted on social media on Tuesday.

Sigh.



Though I realize he has every right to defend himself and his intentions, joking about it shortly after the incident isn’t the way to go; especially, as we’ve previously mentioned, this is just an additional mark in his tally of incidents involving assault. Just as his career is rising, DaBaby is continually fucking it up with his actions, and it’s disappointing and frustrating, to say the least. He’s in his twenties (albeit getting closer to 30) and new to the game, sure, but consequences don’t discriminate based on age or timing. It’s universal in this bitch.



Here’s hoping he learns his lesson sooner than later, and not at the continued expense of victims, especially when those victims look like his primary fan base.

TMZ confirmed Tyronesha’s attorney Matt Morgan has spoken with DaBaby’s legal team and discussions are ongoing.

