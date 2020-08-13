HBO Max Will Allow Viewers to Watch On the Record for Free for a Limited Time

On the Record (2020) Photo : HBO Max

Since its debut, On the Record has reignited a longtime conversation on the importance of standing up for and protecting Black women. One of the standout issues, however, is that the film isn’t getting the mass attention it deserves, as has been expressed by the survivors featured in the film, Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher .

In that vein, HBO Max has decided to expand accessibility and offer the gripping documentary for free beginning Aug. 13 via Twitter, YouTube and HBO Max for a limited time.



Here’s the info:



The offering will kick off August 13th at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET with a Twitter Watch Event, marking On The Record the first feature-length film to hold a watch event on the platform. Users can join by following @hbomax on Twitter. At the time of the event, a “Live Events” page will appear at the top of all @hbomax follower timelines, where users can watch the film and join in on the conversation. Twitter users will have access to the film for 24 hours. Following the Twitter premiere, viewers can catch the film beginning at 8:30pm PT/11:30pm ET on HBO Max’s YouTube Channel and the HBO Max platform via the film’s landing page through September 12th.

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, On the Record detailed the sexual abuse and harassment allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons as well as centered a larger conversation of misogynoir in the music industry.



The documentary’s filmmakers recently announced a fundraising campaign to further create awareness around the film and selected organizations dedicated to providing sexual assault support spaces for women, particularly women of color.

Tune in on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET for the live Twitter Watch Event so that you can participate in the ongoing discourse surrounding On the Record. If you miss that, the doc will be available to watch on HBO Max’s various platforms until Sept. 12.



