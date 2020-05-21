Happy(?) Memorial Day: Here Are Some Virtual Events to Turn That Frown Upside Down This Weekend

Beenie Man, Patti LaBelle and Questlove are part of some of the Memorial Day Weekend virtual events to check out within the next few days. Photo : Mark Davis ( Getty Images ) , Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) , Bryan Bedder ( Getty Images )

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, which typically serves as the kickoff to summer with barbecues, parties, and more. However...you know what’s up this time around. If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this particular weekend, social media is chock full of entertainment at your fingertips, and The Root is here with options. Not only do these virtual events cover the entertainment aspect we need, but many of them are philanthropic, as well.



Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk!

May 21

Charity

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, airs on local ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates. It will also be streamed at Inquirer.com and Radio.com.

Music

Hawaiian multi-instrumentalist soul musician Ron Artis II will perform during Pickathon’s Concert a Day,

The concert begins at 4 p.m. ET, and will stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

MAY 22

Dance

The New York City Ballet will be airing a performance of Christopher Wheeldon’s Liturgy and Carousel (A Dance) at 8 p.m. ET on their website. From April 21 to May 29, the legendary dance company is presenting two ballets a week “along with a full slate of other online programming, including new podcast episodes and live-streamed movement classes for all ages, to coincide with the dates of our now-canceled Spring 2020 performances at Lincoln Center.”

MAY 23

Music

Jamaicans, stand up! Beenie Man and Bounty Killer were announced as the next battle in the Verzuz

Washington State arts organizations Wa Na Wari and LANGSTON will highlight a hidden gem on the hip-hop scene––Seattle. 2(06) The Break will honor local hip-hop from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST. The weekly event kicked off on May 16, and it will run through June 27.



“Each week, Jazmyn Scott, a Seattle hip-hop supporter and co-curator of the 2015 Legacy of Seattle Hip-Hop exhibit at MOHAI, will pair two Pacific Northwest hip-hop DJs to collaboratively program and record a set composed exclusively of songs by local hip-hop artists of a specific era, from the 1980s to the present,” writes the South Seattle Emerald.