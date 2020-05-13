The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Happy Birthday to Ya: Stevie Wonder Honored With 24-Hour Instagram DJ Set Featuring Questlove, D-Nice

J'na Jefferson
Illustration for article titled Happy Birthday to Ya: Stevie Wonder Honored With 24-Hour Instagram DJ Set Featuring Questlove, D-Nice
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Music icon Stevie Wonder turns 70 years old today. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s career kicked off at the tender age of 11, when he was signed to Motown’s Tamla Records. He had his first No. 1 hit at the age of 13, and has accumulated a total of 10 No. 1s and 28 top 10 singles in total. He’s the only artist to have won the Album of the Year honor at the Grammy Awards for three consecutive projects, and earned 25 Grammys throughout his lifetime (so far).

An extraordinary career deserves to be honored justly, and not even a quarantine will stop this historic musician from getting his cake. Questlove, D-Nice, Gilles Peterson, DJ Tara, Natasha Diggs and DJ Spinna are each doing four-hour sets for the #24HoursOfStevie Instagram Live concert to commemorate the life and career of this extraordinary man.

Per The L.A. Times, the concert has already begun: it kicked off at midnight this morning, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. tonight. We’re definitely tuning in, and if you’re headed out to this virtual party, here are the set times:

Questlove: Midnight- 4 a.m. ET

Gilles Peterson: 4 a.m.-8 a.m. ET

DJ Tara: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET

Natasha Diggs: 12 p.m-4 p.m ET

D-Nice: 4 p.m-8 p.m ET

DJ Spinna: 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET (but maybe even longer!)

J'na Jefferson

Music and culture journalist. Pronounced "Jay-nuh."

