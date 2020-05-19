Hallelujah! OWN Is Developing a Greenleaf Spinoff

Greenleaf (2016-2020) Photo : OWN

Somebody’s grandma has been praying every night because we have some great news! The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has confirmed that it is developing a spinoff for its beloved television show, Greenleaf!

Starring Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, Deborah Joy Winans and more, Greenleaf takes us into the scandalous life of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch. OWN recently announced that Greenleaf would be ending after its 5th season (premiering in June), to the disappointment of its loyal fans. But God!!

The decision to continue the saga definitely makes sense because the NAACP Image Award-winning drama did so well in the ratings, hitting the number one spot in original scripted series on ad-supported cable for African-American women and African-American viewers overall, and number four in the same category for all women ages 25-54.

There was no way this show was going away for good! And that’s why God invented spinoffs.

Here’s the scoop, via a press release from OWN:

From the inception of Greenleaf, Wright and executive producer Oprah Winfrey envisioned that the story told by the Lionsgate and Harpo Films produced series would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spin-off. These plans accelerated when fans expressed their support for the show after its final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.

That’s really all of the details we have for now, but in the spirit of speculation, we can’t help but wonder who will lead this spinoff. Our money’s on Grace (Dandridge), by the way. What do y’all think? And where do you think the spinoff will take us? Drop your sacred speculation in the comments.

We’ll keep our ears, eyes and spirit alert for updates and will keep you posted! Amen.

