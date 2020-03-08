Halle Berry Is Related to Sarah Palin But Says Political Pundit/ Personality Is ‘Not Invited to the Cookout’

Halle Berry took to social media to throw shade at her distant relative, Sarah Palin. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

While some of us believe we got Indian in our families, most of surely have fools swinging off the trees.

When it comes to Oscar winner Halle Berry, the latter is certainly the case.

And she knows it to.

The Monsters’ Ball beauty recently threw some shade to her distant relative — Sarah Palin.

While responding to Daily Blast Live tweet mentioning her shared lineage with the polarizing political pundit and personality, Berry didn’t appear to be too proud of the relation.

“This pair shares roots that may seem like they’re from different trees, but @halleberry and former VP candidate @SarahPalinUSA are distant relatives — though the actual connection is unclear,” read the March 5 tweet from the outlet.

“She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout.😂” the 53-year-old actress responded a day later – using the popular African American reference to the “metaphorical gathering of the black community usually exclusive only to blacks.”

In 2012, Berry discovered she was related to the former Alaska governor and Republican Veep nominee, revealing the news for the first time to Extra.

“You want to know who I’m related to? Sarah Palin!” the former beauty pageant queen told the show’s Jerry Penacoli.



When queried about how they’re related, Berry described it as “some twisted way. Somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [relative].”