Hair Love to Young Love: HBO Max Orders TV Series Based on Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar-Winning Animated Short

Hair Love (2019) Photo : Sony Pictures Releasing, Courtesy of HBO Max

Matthew A. Cherry—the ‘A’ stands for accomplishments—and mannnn, does he have many. That man is winning!

Related to the huge news of his first-look deal with Warner TV, HBO Max has confirmed an order of a 12-episode season of a new 2D animated television series called Young Love, based on Cherry’s animated short film, Hair Love.



Unless you’ve been living under a rock with absolutely no joy and light, you’ve seen Hair Love by now, the adorable Sony Pictures Animated short followed a Black father who was tasked with doing his daughter Zuri’s hair.

HBO Max provides the scoop on Young Love, via a press release sent to The Root:



The all-new animated series Young Love expands on the family introduced in Hair Love. Filled with comedy and heart, Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves.

Cherry, who created the series, will also act as co-showrunner along with animation vet Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite). Executive producers will be Monica A. Young from Blue Key Entertainment as well as Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.



“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” Cherry said in a statement. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”



“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” Billy Wee, SVP, Original Animation, HBO Max added. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”



The widely beloved Hair Love won writer-director Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver (executive vice president of creative at Sony Pictures Animation) an Oscar. Additionally, Cherry was recently invited into the 2020 Academy Class.



“It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family,” Toliver added.

Now, t hey’re still super early in the TV development game at this point, so there’s no scheduled premiere date yet, but we’ll keep you posted! Consider my calendar pre-marked!