H.E.R., DaBaby, Dionne Warwick All Set to Appear for Clive Davis’ 2nd 'Pre-Grammy Gala'

H.E.R. attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California; DaBaby poses in the press room at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; Dionne Warwick visits SiriusXM’s Soul Town channel on March 28, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Emma McIntyre for The Recording Academy/Liliane Lathan for BET/Cindy Ord for SiriusXM ( Getty Images )

Though the Grammys took place back in March, Clive Davis is keeping the celebratory spirit alive by pressing forward with the second part of his annual “Pre-Grammy Gala.”



Variety reports that due to Davis’ recent diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy plus the already limiting factors of the pandemic, the celebration had to be pushed out to a later date. But now, it looks like the ball is moving once more—and with an amazing guest list, I might add. Notable names include H.E.R., DaBaby, Oprah Winfrey, Dionne Warwick, Earth, Wind and Fire, and Berry Gordy. Elton John, Carlos Santana, Barry Manilow, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Rob Thomas, Slash, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen are also set to appear at the invite-only festivities.

More details on part two of the “Pre-Grammy Gala” per Variety:

In lieu of the live performances that pepper the IRL versions of his gala, the big names announced will “share some of their most intimate moments” in conversation with Davis, much as happened at part one in January, when the music mogul was joined by Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Barry Gibb, Rod Stewart, Jennifer Hudson and other stars he’s worked with over the years. Also similarly in the cards for this second half is Davis interspersing clips of classic performances from over the decades amid the chats, many of them famous from television but including at least some “never before seen footage.”

“You just won’t believe what we have in store for Part II,” Davis said in part. “I am deeply privileged to be joined by some of the greatest artists ever while paying tribute to several of the most electrifying live performances in music history.”

The Grammy Museum will also benefit from the evening’s event, as opposed to MusiCares who was the beneficiary back in January.