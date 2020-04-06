H.E.R. Announces Weekly Instagram Live Series Girls With Guitars

Photo : Robyn Beck ( AFP via Getty Images )

Since couch clubs and concerts have become a thing in recent weeks, one element we could use a lot more of is live instrumentation.

To remedy this problem, we have Grammy Award-winning wunderkind H.E.R., who on Monday announced her brand spanking new Instagram Live series, Girls With Guitars.

Advertisement

Her Instagram announcement was short on details, but thankfully, Variety has the scoop:

Two-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. today announces Girls With Guitars, her weekly Instagram live performance and conversation series, starting today at 8 pm ET. During each live session, H.E.R. along with her vast array of guitars will perform songs from her catalog as well as covers and take fan requests. H.E.R. will also invite celebrity female guitarists to perform and engage in a lively conversation about music and life.

Snack Every Minute of Everyday With $12 Kind Bars Read on The Inventory

This series serves as the latest entry into the growing phenomenon that’s become virtual entertainment, with super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz serving as the reigning Kings of Quarantine with their must-see songwriter and producer battles.

Advertisement

After participating in Radio Disney’s The Next Big Thing in 2009, the 22-year-old H.E.R. (birthname: Gabriella Wilson) rose to prominence with a string of successful singles and releases since signing to RCA Records in 2014. In 2019, she nabbed two Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album, and earlier this year, the “Focus” singer was a five-time nominee at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

As a big fan of hers—pun intended—I can’t wait to see what she’ll be cooking up for the masses. So trust and believe I’ll be tuned in tonight just like everyone else.