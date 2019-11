“Things that we are still grappling with in New York are not things that are happened by osmosis. They actually happened because there was a single individual with a very autocratic and racist approach to the modernization of infrastructure in New York,” —Edward Norton.

Motherless Brooklyn, directed by Edward Norton, is a film based on a crime mystery novel by Jonathan Lethem. It follows an investigator with Tourette’s Syndrome who is on a mission to uncover who killed his only friend. Norton, who also stars in the film, along side Gugu Mbatha-Raw, chose to weave in some of the novel’s missing social and racial history of 1950 s.

