Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy Was So 'Icy' and We Were So Stressed

Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy (2020) Screenshot : Tonja Stidhum/Instagram

We survived Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy, y’all. In fact, it looks like there were no actual casualties...other than our peace of mind. Sure, things turned out fine in the end, but the super tense lead-up? Yeah, I’m still recovering…

But first, let’s backtrack for a minute…

If you haven’t gotten into our explainer regarding Gucci and Jeezy’s beef, open up a new tab and get into it now:

Before the show even started, Gucci released a new diss track called “Truth.” Yeah, we were in for some shit.



So, the moment finally arrived...well, not before having to wait almost an hour after the promoted start time.

Anyway! Georgia 2018 gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist (the latter of which had a significant impact on President-e lect Joe Biden securing the state in the recent presidential election) Stacey Abrams opened up the show (after teasing that she’d be tuning in) noting that she is now a cool auntie and of course she kept that same activism energy by reminding voters to register given that there’s a pretty damn important Senate run-off race in Georgia coming up.

Yeah, yeah, yeah we reminisced about the songs (especially those of us who were in college at the time of their biggest hits), but let’s get into the mess!

A ‘Soul Survivor’ of the Tense ‘Trap House’

The heart palpitations amongst Black Twitter reverberated throughout the night because Gucci and Jeezy pretty much showcased a damn playlist with no conversations throughout. The tension was as thick as the dryness in ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ unfortunate mac-and-cheese.



‘Dem Boyz’ Are ‘Steady Mobbin’’...and Steady Shadin’

As we got to the middle of the show, they started to talk more—and that’s when the catty shade began.



My favorite jab session of the night is when Gucci started bragging about his icy jewelry and fly fashion, then Jeezy chastised him for spending money on dumb nigga shit and brought up the fact he had invested in real estate.



This talented tenth shade could have landed completely, but Gucci is foolish. Gucci wasn’t trying to hear any assets lectures, he just wanted to floss his liabilities in peace. Thus, he kept bragging about his outfit, which he said he had appraised. I think I found my next IG thirst trap caption...



Not to mention, Gucci kept calling Jeezy all kinds of pussies! Which, for the record, I’m patently against the narrative that pussies are weak—have you fucking seen the glorious magic that pussies pull off? Pussies are strong as fuck.



Speaking of messy mess, there was even mess-within-the-mess with comedian Gerald Huston accusing Quavo (of Migos) of messin’ around with Lil’ Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter.



What the hell is happening?! Stress, that’s what.

Things hit a conflict climax when Gucci decided to actually use his new diss track “Truth” as one of the songs for the Verzuz. Jeezy was not pleased. Gucci didn’t care.

Suddenly, in a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-level switch, both men happily sang their hit, “So Icy” and it was all love again. I guess that song is like Ahmad in Soul Food, bringing the fam together. Or this is all an act and we can add these two niggas to the Oscar race discussion.

Advertisement





Wow! This showdown broke the previous record held by Monica and Brandy—with Gucci and Jeezy pulling in approximately 1.7 million viewers on Instagram Live.

When Verzuz wrapped, Atlanta residents kept their same irresponsible energy and went to an after-party at (COVID) Compound, the well-known nightclub.



And that’s that! Oh, and by the way, Jeezy released a new album, The Recession 2. You can listen to that here. Mmmhmm, we know how this hyper marketing works! Plus, since Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz pulled this off, folks are speculating that 50 Cent Verzuz Ja Rule is possible. Hmm! Well, anything is possible in 2020.

As always, TIDAL has the official playlist in case you want to relive the many fights you survived in the club.

If you missed it live or want to relive any of this stress for some strange reason, the whole thing is now on YouTube:

Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy / Revolt TV (YouTube)



