Grammy-Winning Producer Noel 'Detail' Fisher Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Record producer Noel “Detail” Fisher attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Saban Theatre on August 28, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Is #MeToo finally doubling back to hip-hop? Perhaps, especially since this week has been filled with public allegations. On Sunday, R&B vocalist Jaguar Wright (best known for 2002's Denials, Delusions & Decisions) made explosive claims of misconduct and enabling of sexual abuse by rapper/actor Common, members of The Roots crew and others during an Instagram Live; and on Wednesday, a civil lawsuit was filed against Migos member Takeoff, accusing him of rape during a party this June. And in a turn of events that have seemingly been long-coming, on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau arrested rapper and producer Noel “Detail” Fisher, following multiple sexual assault allegations which survivors claim occurred between 2010 and 2018.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau, on July 31, detectives were notified of 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges filed against Fisher and issued a felony arrest warrant with a bail of $6,290,000. Fisher—who won a 2015 Grammy for co-writing Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love” and has credits on records by Jay-Z, Drake and Lil Wayne—was subsequently arrested.

This isn’t Fisher’s first time facing sexual assault allegations. In September 2019, Billboard reported that the producer lost a $15 million lawsuit filed by a model and aspiring singer who alleged she was “raped and sexually and emotionally abused” by Fisher. This, following accusations of past predatory behavior from singers Bebe Rexha and Jessie Reyez, leveled on social media in 2018 (h/t KTLA) after TMZ reported on the plaintiff’s lawsuit, in which she and another former female protégé of Fisher’s claimed he’d treated them as “his sex slaves.”

Given the seriousness and breadth of the accusations of abuse, Los Angeles law enforcement believes there may be more women who have yet to speak out on Fisher’s alleged criminal behavior.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” read the Sheriff’s Department release, which further encouraged anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau (877-710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org) or anonymously via Crime Stoppers (800-222-8477).

If you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual assault, abuse or misconduct, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN) at 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected to a local affiliate that can provide support and assistance.