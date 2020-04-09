Gospel Great BeBe Winans Reflects on His Battle With COVID-19: 'It Could've Been a Different Outcome for Me and My Family'

Photo : Astrid Stawiarz ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Gospel great BeBe Winans recently became one of the latest celebrities to contract COVID-19, and as he continues to recuperate from the deadly virus, he provided some insight into his diagnosis and recovery.



Advertisement

“Sometimes, for some reason, we as a people when we look in and we look at television and various things that’s going on around us, we somehow say, that can’t happen to me for some reason,” he explained on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show.

“I don’t know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel. I was actually in New York and I was like, well, I’m going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little travel, I caught it.”



Nordstrom Is Having a Spring Sale And Items Are Up to 60% Off! Read on The Inventory

Those who follow the “Addictive Love” singer on Instagram might recall a questionable video from March 14, in which BeBe is seen in an empty airport chastising those of us at home for “being driven by fear.”



“NO NO NO NO FEAR HERE!!!!!” he captioned the clip.



Advertisement

Of course, he would then go on to be diagnosed with the coronavirus shortly after and learn that he probably should’ve stayed home like the rest of us.



“You can’t just go to the hospital, and if you’re not in need of a respirator they won’t even take you,” he said on The Joe Madison Show. “I’m a man of faith and in my mind, I’m just concrete in the subject matter that God is greater than everything. Yet, and still, it’s so important for us to use common sense.”



Advertisement

He continued, “So, being on the other side of it now...I was just saying, God, I thank you. I thank you because it could have been a different outcome for me and my family. So, I’ve learned to be more grateful for life itself. Forget about homes and automobiles and all these things. You can’t take none of that. That means nothing to you when your health is gone.”



That’s real talk.



Sadly, Bebe isn’t the only member of the legendary Winans family to have contracted the virus.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, his brother Marvin Winans, a pastor at Perfecting Church in Detroit and a member of the Grammy Award-winning gospel group The Winans, was released from the hospital after being “gravely ill,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Their mother, Delores, is also recovering from it.

“I’m going to do what’s best for me, and that is keep moving health-wise in my mind and my spirit,” Bebe said. “Keep the spirit moving. You can sit still and keep your spirit moving.”



Advertisement

I’m happy to hear that Bebe and the rest of his family are on the road to recovery, but there’s a lesson in all of this: Please stay your behinds at home, y’all.