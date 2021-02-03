Golden Globes 2021: Regina King, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. Among Noms

Regina King, left, on set of One Night In Miami; Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday; Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah; Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night In Miami. Photo : Amazon Prime Video , Netflix , Hulu , Warner Bros. Pictures

Y’all, it is time for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to present its 2021 nominees! This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is coming much sooner (in a panny!) than the other big one (the Oscars won’t air until April), so we actually don’t have much wait time from now until we learn who gets to flaunt their statuette, whether it’s on the stage or the comfort from their own living room.



Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Let’s get to these Black-ass noms!

Taraji P. Henson tag-teamed with Sarah Jessica Parker to announce the nominees, the former of whom admitted she was super nervous because she was carrying the weight of her peers awaiting to hear their names. As a Golden Globe winner (for Empire, in 2016), she knows what the entire journey is like!

2021 Golden Globe Nominations Livestream (TODAY Show + E! News) / E! News (YouTube)

As an FYI, despite airing much sooner, the Globes had the same adjusted eligibility period for films as the Oscars, with eligible films having to be released between Jan. 1, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021.

You can now call Regina THEE King a Golden Globe-nominated director because she scored a Best Director - Motion Picture nom for her helmed debut, One Night In Miami. Leslie Odom, Jr. represented One Night In Miami as well in two categories—Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture and Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“Speak Now”).

Joining Odom Jr. in the Supporting Actor category is Daniel Kaluuya for his standout turn as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The late Chadwick Boseman scored a Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nom for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Viola Davis is in the running for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Joining Davis in the drama actress category is Andra Day for her stirring performance in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday. Not too shabby for her first major film acting role!

Jon Batiste is one of composers who got some love in the Best Original Score - Motion Picture category with Pixar’s first movie with a Black lead, Soul. Soul was also nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.

I guess the HFPA doesn’t know Da 5 Bloods exists because the film didn’t get any nominations...which OK, even if we use the argument that it’s a packed season (it is), I was expecting something for Delroy Lindo, at least!

As for TV, Lovecraft Country got some love indeed, copping a nomination in the Best Television Series - Drama category.

Also, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series was nominated in the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, which I think may be the best category name to satisfy the back-and-forth on whether Small Axe should be considered a television limited series or a series of films. Speaking of which, John Boyega (who starred in the anthology series’ film “Red, White and Blue”) is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

The television acting noms weren’t so Black (which is an extra womp-womp feeling when the noms are announced during Black History Month), but shout-out to Don Cheadle for his Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy nomination for Black Monday. Still, I’m disappointed overall as I was hoping to see some love for Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You. That was probably the biggest TV snub, in my opinion.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes—hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from each side of the U.S.—will air on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. For the complete list of nominees, head to goldenglobes.com.