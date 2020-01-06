Golden Globes 2020: Beyoncé Happened

Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement in Beverly Hills on December 9, 2019. Photo : Robyn Beck ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 77th Golden Globes were... a tad unseasoned.



Our very own Safaree stunt double Jay Connor joined me on the red carpet and we immediately noticed something: T he carpet was as white as the total number nominees. So, we definitely chilled.

Now as for the telecast?

DID Y’ALL SEE BEYONCÉ JUST TELEPORT INTO THE GOLDEN GLOBES AUDIENCE BECAUSE SHE DEFINITELY SKIPPED THE CARPET?

Apparently, she and Jay arrived an hour late with what looks to be a Julius stand-in in tow carrying their Moet bottles.

OK, O K , let’s get to these black-ass winners...or winner.

Ramy Youssef represented for Egypt scooping the statuette for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Ramy. As for how Youssef feels about hearing his name amongst heavyweights? “I’m just happy they pronounced it right,” he quipped backstage. Hey, I — a person named Tonja Stidhum — can relate.

Also, as far as the mainstream awards ceremonies go, the Golden Globes seems to be the most fun to attend as there’s an open bar and Moet shenanigans right at the table. But, even sober Tiffany Haddish stood out amongst the tipsy, yet-seemingly bored crowd, yelling “Preach!” during Michelle Williams’ (no, not that one) poignant speech about women’s rights.

Congrats to the winners!

For the complete list of winners for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards head to goldenglobes.com.