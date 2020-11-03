'God’s Plan': Drake Breaks Yet Another Billboard Record

Canadian rapper Drake accepts the award for Best Rap Song for “Gods Plan” during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Photo : ROBYN BECK/AFP ( Getty Images )

Damn Drake, back at it again, I see. The Toronto-raised rapper has officially earned his 21st No.1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop song charts, thanks to his latest track, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” featuring rapper Lil Durk.



That means Drake’s now bested a record that was only previously held by Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin, who each had 20 hits on the chart. The AP went on to further break down Drake’s 21 hits; 12 of them featuring him and him alone, including “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” “Hotline Bling,” and “Best I Ever Had” while the rest were joint bops with other artists such as “Work” with Rihanna, “I Invented Sex” with Trey Songz, and “Moment For Life” with his former Yung Money peer Nicki Minaj. Speaking of joint bops, the rapper also went home with the BET Award for Best Hip-Hop Video last week for “Life Is Good” with Future.

Now, I know what you all are probably thinking: ‘in what world does Drake beat out Aretha & Stevie? They gave us “Respect” and “Ribbon in the Sky,” respectively and you want me to put “Nice for What” on this list?’ I’m “In My Feelings.” And you know what? I get it. I really do. (Okay, I lied. I don’t get it because what we’re not gonna do is sit here and act like Drake hasn’t been running the charts since he stepped out in that black trench coat on a crisp autumn morning and declared it Comeback Season. I won’t stand for it.) Whether you prefer doing the Electric Slide or the “Toosie Slide” is up to each individual’s discretion, but the one thing you can’t deny is Drake’s impact on the culture. Be it a meme, a gif, or a caption on your best friend’s vacay Insta posts, the fact of the matter is Drake is here for both a good time and a long time. So you might as well get used to seeing similar news like this.

What can I say? He just gets it.

