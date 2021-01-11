Go, Mary! The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Turns 50 Today—and It’s Truly a Family Affair

Mary J. Blige attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

If you’re looking for a safe digital space (other than Twitter) to shamelessly stan and bask in the splendor of all things Mary J. Blige in honor of her 50th birthday, look no further than TOMARYWITHLOVE.com.



The site, which is brought to you by founder of Professional Black Girl Yaba Blay, author and organizer of the #MeToo movement Tarana Burke, founder of The Gates Preserves Syreeta Gates, and writer Karen Good Marable, was launched today in order to commemorate Blige’s iconic influence and legacy. Additional contributions were also provided by Misa Hylton, Nicole Jackson, Twin Beatz LLC, Melissa Kimble, Nadirah Simmons, Ashley Mui, Cindy Rene, Eric Iverson, Tianni Graham, JP Reynolds, Sallome Period, Herman Jean-Noel, Omi McIntosh, Chris Moncrief, Queen Loany, Kleaver Cruz and DJ Reborn. The digital destination holds a myriad of virtual flowers that speak to just how much the Bronx native means to both the musical community and the culture at large. These include voicemails from some of her famous celeb friends and fans, love letters from those whose lives she helped shape, articles and videos throughout the “living” site, proving once again that there is indeed no room for hateration or holleration in this special birthday dancery.

More from TOMARYWITHLOVE.com:

What can we say that hasn’t already been said? What you’re about to experience here, on TOMARYWITHLOVE.com, is evidence of just how much you mean to US, Black folk in particular, Professional Black Girls especially. We love you DEEP. And we could not let this milestone birthday pass without giving you your flowers. From the bottom of our hearts and the top of our lungs, we’re singing happy birthday to you—the MLK version of course. We love you. In real life. FOR REAL.

And the party don’t stop there. After you feel all the feels on the website, the love continues over on Twitter and Instagram with an all-day celebration dedicated to the fashions, features, and all around flyness of the My Life artist. If this don’t make you want to dust off your thigh-high boots and pop a bottle of Sun Goddess wine, I don’t know what will. Happy 50th Birthday Mary, keep it percolating Queen!