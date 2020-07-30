GLAAD Media Awards 2020: Lil Nas X, the Cast of Pose and Wanuri Kahiu's Rafiki Among Winners

Lil Nas X; Pose (2018-present); Rafiki (2018) Screenshot : TheEllenShow/YouTube , Graphic : FX , Photo : Big World Cinema, Film Movement

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards went down on Thursday night— because a little lockdown won’t stop no show!

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere took over hosting duties for the virtual edition of the annual ceremony honoring “media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.” As for entertainment during the ceremony, the young queens of the tennis court stage, Chloe x Halle performed their hit “Do It” with RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls.

Special guests and presenters included Jonica T. Gibbs (Twenties), Angelica Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Lena Waithe, Kandi Burruss, Raquel Willis and more.

“Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement, referencing the 175 nominees across 30 categories. “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”

Let’s highlight some Black-ass winners, shall we?



Lil Nas X scooped the Outstanding Music Artist award, Pose was named Outstanding Drama Series (presented by Union and Wade) and Wanuri Kahiu’s Rafiki scored the Outstanding Film - Limited Release award.

In media, writer, editor and transgender rights activist Raquel Willis (who several folks have said is my doppelgänger) won the award for Outstanding Magazine Article for her Out Magazine article titled, “The Trans Obituaries Project.”



As we previously reported, Janet Mock received a special honor for her LGBTQ advocacy efforts.

“During this era of political and cultural division, LGBTQ images in media are crucial in accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community and countering the dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric,” Ellis said of the winners. “This year’s award recipients, including Pose and Schitt’s Creek, continue to bring necessary mainstream visibility to diverse voices within the LGBTQ community, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion and representation in media.”

For the complete list of winners at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, head to glaad.org.