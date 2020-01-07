GLAAD Media Awards 2020: Janet Mock to Be Honored for LGBTQ Advocacy

Janet Mock attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif . Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Awards season is buzzing and it’s time for GLAAD (formerly known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to dip their toes into the pool. LGBTQ Advocacy honorees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced and we spot a fabulous choice—Janet Mock!



Oh, and Taylor Swift, too.



“Janet Mock is a trailblazing force for diverse and inclusive storytelling who has raised the bar for LGBTQ representation in Hollywood,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release. “She tells stories that need to be told, including those of transgender people and people of color, in revolutionary and eye-opening ways that inspire and enrich. Her passion for inclusive storytelling, combined with her undeniable talents in writing, directing, and producing, will continue to create a Hollywood where voices and stories that have been left out of the conversation are placed front and center where they belong.”



The press release adds:



A feminist activist tackling stigma through storytelling, Mock broke ground in 2014 with the release of her first book Redefining Realness, a pioneering and profound memoir that debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list in 2014. Her second book, Surpassing Certainty, was released in 2017 and focused on the years in her life when she was not public about being trans. Mock began her media career at People.com, where she worked for five years climbing the ranks at Time Inc. from Staff Writer to Staff Editor upon her departure in 2012. She has since produced the HBO documentary The Trans List, where she conducted all interviews and worked with Timothy Greenfield-Sanders to highlight the stories of eleven transgender Americans. Mock also created the column “Beauty Beyond Binaries” for Allure, which broke ground by exploring pretty privilege and the intersection of beauty and identity. Throughout her career, Mock has been recognized for her trailblazing accomplishments. TIME named her to its 100 Most Influential People list, The Hollywood Reporter named her one of its 2019 “Women in Entertainment Power 100,” Ebony listed her on its Ebony 100, Vanity Fair named her on its “New Establishment” list, while the PEN Center USA honored her with an Award of Honor during the 2017 Literary Awards.

Mock has made her mark in history, becoming the first trans woman of color to write and direct an episode of television with the highly beloved “Love is the Message” episode of FX’s Pose. And most recently, the writer, director, and producer joined Netflix to become the first trans woman to sign a deal with a major movie studio.

With this new deal, Mock’s advocacy will surely translate to tangible actions as she will be in a powerful position to employ even more LBGTQ creators of color. Congrats to the lovely Janet Mock!

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in New York on March 19 and in Los Angeles on April 16.