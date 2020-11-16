Get Well Soon: Beloved Funnyman Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sinbad attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park in New York City. Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Actor and comedian Sinbad is reportedly recovering from a recent stroke.



In a statement via Variety, the family announced the sad news and thanked fans and supporters for their love and prayers.



“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”

Advertisement

Recently, Sinbad starred alongside Lil Rel Howery in the Fox series, Rel, based on Howery’s real life. The show, in which Sinbad played Rel’s widowed father, Milton, ran from 2018-2019 . But most folks became fans back in the ‘90s following Sinbad’s numerous successful HBO comedy specials, as well as his hilarious recurring role as Coach Walter in The Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World. And who could forget The Sinbad Show? (I know my aunties probably won’t.) He’s also made numerous cameos over the years in iconic TV shows and movies such as The Redd Foxx Show, Moesha, Girlfriends, The Eric Andre Show, The Meteor Man, Good Burger, and Jingle All The Way. Sinbad’s voice acting credits are just as expansive, ranging from projects such as Family Guy, American Dad, Steven Universe, and Disney’s The Lion Guard.

We’re definitely sending well wishes and a speedy recovery process to Sinbad and his entire family during this time. 2020 has put everyone through enough as it is so at this rate, the new year couldn’t come fast enough.

