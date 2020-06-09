Gayle King to Host Justice for All, a CBS News Special on Racism and Police Brutality

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, many are looking for dialogue on how America got here (as if they didn’t already know). In order to help facilitate those conversations, Good Morning America anchor Gayle King will host CBS News’ special about racism and police brutality titled “Justice for All.” The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesday at 10 p.m. E T on CBS, and will also stream on BET and CBSN.



According to Deadline, the special will examine how “Floyd’s tragic confrontation with four now-fired and -indicted Minneapolis police officers ignited a movement demanding an end to the painful history of systemic racism and brutality in police departments across the country.”

The special will also feature interviews with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Attorney General William Barr, Sen. Mike Lee ( R-Utah) , the mother of Amadou Diallo, who was killed by NYPD in 1999, and Christian Cooper, whose experience with racism during a birdwatching session in Central Park just weeks ago sparked national outrage.

In a short clip of Biden’s interview for the special, he speaks about his meeting with George Floyd’s family on June 8, which took place in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

“It’s hard enough to grieve, but it’s much harder to do it in public,” he said. “They’re an incredible family...I think what’s happened here is one of the great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberties, civil rights, and just treating people with dignity.”