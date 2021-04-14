Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams Signs First-Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Docuseries Announced

Serena Williams plays a backhand in her Women’s Singles Semifinals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan during day 11 of the 2021 Australian Open on February 18, 2021. Photo : Cameron Spencer ( Getty Images )

Amazon Studios has served a first-look TV deal contract to tennis champ and overall icon Serena Williams and it looks like it’s all “love” on her end!

According to an official press release sent to The Root, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and Amazon Studios are partnering to create scripted and unscripted television projects to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. To kick off their new relationship, the studio announced an untitled docuseries that will follow Serena’s professional and personal life. Serena will executive produce the series along with Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor.



“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios—they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” Serena said in a statement from the official press release sent to The Root.



More on Serena via the press release:



The greatest athlete and tennis player of the Open Era and most prized WTA player of all time, Serena has overcome insurmountable odds to win a title in all four grand slam tournaments, 73 singles and 23 doubles championships, and gold-medals at the 2000 (doubles), 2008 (doubles), and 2012 (singles and doubles) Olympics. Off the court, Serena has become well-recognized in the business, entertainment and fashion space, adding S by Serena clothing line and Serena Ventures to her brand. Serena is also deeply committed to philanthropic causes, supporting organizations such as the Yetunde Price Resource Center, launching in 2018 in Compton, CA, honoring the life and memory of her oldest sister, by ensuring those affected by trauma have the necessary resources to persevere. Her greatness on and off the court solidifies her as one of the most iconic names and faces in the world.

Serena actually first announced the first-look deal news in conversation with Michael B. Jordan as part of Vanity Fair’s “Cocktail Hour, Live” series, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales donated to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) to help support COVID-19 relief efforts.



“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”



We’ll definitely have our eyes on the upcoming docuseries as we’re sure there is so much to explore in Serena’s incredible life and journey, particularly, as she says, “through [her] eyes and through [her] lens.” We can’t wait!

